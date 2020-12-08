A 90 year-old woman, Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to be vaccinated against the raging COVID-19 on Tuesday, as Britain rolled out its mass vaccination programme.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the vaccination started across 70 hospitals.

He said he was confident that the next batch of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be delivered next week.

“We have a high degree of confidence in the delivery that will come next week,” Hancock told Sky News.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also welcomed the start of the mass vaccination.

He thanked health workers, scientists and people who had volunteered for the testing.

“We will beat this together,” Johnson said in a message on social media.

He also urged the public to continue to follow guidance aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.