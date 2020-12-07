By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Several Yoruba movie actors were endorsed as brand ambassadors of Naira million lottery, an online lottery company.

Funsho Adeolu, Kunle Afod, Abiola Adebayo, Nkechi Blessing, Kemi Korede, Antar Laniyan, Kazeem Abimbola, and actor-cum-musician Alaba Ultimate were all endorsed to become the face of Naira Million Lottery.

The naira million lottery aims to empower Nigerians to become millionaires. This was emphasized by actor, Kunle Afod while speaking on the endorsement. He said the online lottery scheme would take a lot of youths out of poverty. He said Naira Million lottery is unique in that it does not put undue pressure on people.

Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo said the year has been tough for many, including the entertainment industry, and a scheme like this deserved to be supported as “it is in tandem with my dreams to give back to society”.

Newly endorsed brand ambassadors, Antar Laniyan, Funso Adeolu, and Nkechi Blessing performed the played the first lottery game by rolling the machine and picking the first six numbers for the raffle draw.