Nengi Hampton, 2nd runner up of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season said she has decided to maintain some aloofness from the other 19 ex-housemates.

The reality star said she has refused to join the Whatsapp group platform created for the Lockdown housemates.

According to her, this is because she does not like trouble and she likes being herself.

Nengi said this during a meet and greet session with her fans in Abuja.

She stated that she was approached by other BBNaija lockdown housemates to be added to the Whatsapp group, but she declined the offer.

She also said she is the only housemate not on the Whatsapp platform.