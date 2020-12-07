By Adaeze Iroha

One 18-year-old Funmilayo Asogba and a 22-year-old man, Kehinde Adeogu, were on Monday remanded in police custody in Lagos State, over alleged murder of a 70-year-old man.

The prosecutor, Insp. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants conspired and murdered Mr Oyenuga Rabiu on Nov. 5, at No. 7, Justice Eniola Crescent, Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to Olaluwoye, the defendants conspired with two of the deceased’s domestic servants still at large to steal his valuables and strangle him to death.

She said that the two wanted men – simply identified as Joseph and Abiodun – stole money and jewelleries from the deceased.

The prosecutor said that the defendants assisted the domestic servants to escape from the crime scene.

She noted that the alleged offences contravene Sections 223 and 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (revised)

The duo are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to murder and murder.

The court did not take their pleas.

Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun ordered that they should be kept at the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, pending advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Balogun adjourned the case until Jan. 12, 2021, for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that murder is punishable with death.