Nigerian singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, is officially out with his debut album, which houses 14 tracks.

The Universal Music Group act, also known on stage as Alhaji Tekno dropped the track list for “Old Romance“, scheduled for release on December 10th, 2020.

The Ivo Local Government native who hails from Ebonyi State, had dropped hit singles including: Wash, Where, Pana, Rara, Yawa, Samantha, Choko, Skeletun, among others.