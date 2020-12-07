Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged chairman and members of the Local Government Service Commission to ensure that councils in Lagos have what it takes to provide satisfactory and effective public service at the grassroots level.

He also charged them to see to a revamped local government service dedicated to accountability, efficient service delivery, grassroots transformation and rural socio-economic development.

Speaking at the swearing in of the newly appointed Chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, held at Lagos House, Ikeja on Monday, Sanwo-Olu said his administration is committed to ensuring that the electorate feel government’s impact in all the 20 local government councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the State.

Members of the Local Government Service Commission are: Mr. Kamal Baiyewu (Chairman), Engr. Biodun Orekoya (Commissioner I), Hon. Akeem Bamgbola (Commissioner II), Mr. Ahmed Seriki (Commissioner III) and Hon. Taofeek Adaranijo (Commissioner IV) were all former council chairmen.

The Governor also commended the Speaker and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for their usual cooperation, which pave the way for the confirmation of all five nominees in less than one month.

He said the Chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission were appointed in line with the policy of his administration to ensure that round pegs are put in round holes, adding that as former chairmen of Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas, they have the requisite knowledge and experience to effectively discharge the responsibilities of their new offices.

He said: “As we all know, the local government is the most important tier of government because it is the closest to the people. The policies implemented at the local government level are those with direct impact on the lives of the people. It is therefore imperative for us to ensure that we pay greater attention to local government administration if we are to achieve our objective of inclusive governance and enhanced service delivery at the grassroots level.

“You have been appointed to fulfill our mandate of bringing governance closer to the people. You have all been in positions of leadership at the local government level and you know what needs to be done for the electorate to feel our impact in our Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Areas. I charge you with the responsibility of engendering socio-economic reforms at the local government level; you must ensure that our councils have what it takes to provide satisfactory and effective public service.

“A critical factor in the attainment of grassroots development is the quality and commitment of the local government personnel saddled with the responsibility of ensuring smooth administrative processes and effective implementation of policies and programmes. As Chairman and members of the Local Government Service Commission, you have the important role of overseeing recruitment, promotion, discipline, and career management.

“This is an onerous responsibility, which must be performed with a strong sense of purpose, and intentionality. You must exercise due diligence by ensuring that all your decisions are guided by relevant rules and guidelines. You must also strive to be fair and just in all your decisions because this will go a long way in boosting the morale of council workers. I am hopeful that you will provide visionary leadership that will eventually engender better councils with the capacity to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

Giving a vote of assurance on behalf the Local Government Service Commission, Baiyewu promised to deliver a highly professional and motivated workforce that will compete with any civil service in the world.

“Today marks a new dawn in Local Government administration in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular. In line with the change mantra of our party, Mr. Governor handed the local government administration through the Local Government Service Commission to former local government administrators. This is a clear departure from the past.

“Sir, we pledge to reciprocate this confidence you have reposed in us and promise to deliver a highly professional and motivated workforce that can compete with any civil service in the whole world,” he promised.