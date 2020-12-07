By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Fatai Ismai, 23, aka small, a notorious armed robber who has been terrorising residents of Langbasa Area, Ajah, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Fatia was arrested by the police, with the help of some community members, when he went to attack a supermarket at Folarin Bus Stop, Ajah Area on 29th November, 2020.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the suspect, who confirmed to be a cultist, was arrested by the police command in 2017 for a similar offence and charged to court.

“He was arrested with one locally made pistol, with some cartridges, which he claimed was procured from a man (name withheld) who is presently at large,” he said.

In the same vein, the command has arrested nine arsonists who set ablaze Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat on 20th October, 2020 during the recent violent EndSARS protest in Lagos State.

The suspects included Abdulganiyu Habeeb, 30; Adetunji Senyi, 27; Ahmed Animashahun, 28; Alowonle Lawal, 28; Taiwo Nuah, 19 and four others.