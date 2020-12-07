By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian radio host on Nigerian Info FM and the founder of Amputees United, Adenike Oyetunde and her fiancé Lawal Sherif have tied the knot.

The media personality, disability advocate and author, broke the news on her Instagram page with a picture and wrote the message that read:

“Two Hearts

Two value systems

Two families

One God ❤”

Oyetunde attended the Nigerian Law School, graduated with a 2:1 in 2010 and joined the Nigerian Bar. She suffered from bone cancer and had to have her leg amputated when she was 20.

She later got a part time job as a broadcaster, which soon grew into full time. She has a five-hour weekday show on 99.3 Nigeria Info, where she discusses a wide range of subjects from politics to lifestyle.

She also wrote and published a self titled, Adénìké, auto biography.