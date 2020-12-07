By Abankula

The Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] won the two senate seats up for grabs in the bye-elections conducted on Saturday, leaving the All Progressives Congress with nothing.

INEC early today declared Mr Moses Cleopas of PDP winner of the Bayelsa Central senate seat, hours after former governor, Seriake Dickson won Bayelsa West seat.

INEC Returning Officer for Bayelsa Central, Associate Prof. Emmanuel Akpan, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) announced that Cleopas polled 110,019 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Chief Abel Efemowei of the APC, who scored 18,947 votes.

“Cleopas , having scored the highest number of votes cast and fulfilled the requirements of the law is hereby returned elected,” Akpan said.

On Sunday night, INEC also declared Seriake Dickson PDP winner of Dec. 5, Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) said that Dickson polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Peremobowei Ebebi of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 17,500 votes.

Eleven political parties participated in the bye-election in Bayelsa west, while nine parties took part in Bayelsa central election.