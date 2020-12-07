Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to Atiku Abubakar has prayed the Federal High Court, Ikoyi to discharge him of money laundering charges leveled against him by the EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the High Court, on Monday, 7 Dec 2020.

Prior to Babalele’s re-arraignment, his counsel Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has submitted a no-case appeal praying the court to discharge his client.

Ozekhome in his appeal argued that EFCC had not provided any evidence to support charges against Atiku’s son-in-law.

EFCC’s counsel, U.U. Buhari, however, urged the court to dismiss the defendant’s no-case submission.

The EFCC had previously called two witnesses and tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence by the court against Babalele.

Buhari argued that the EFCC had been able to link the defendant to the offence and, therefore, “has a case to answer.”

Justice Aneke, after listening to both parties, adjourned the case till December 21, 2020, for ruling.