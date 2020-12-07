Michael Adeshina

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked the reports that some youths staged a protest at Lekki tollgate today 7th Dec 2020.

Public Relations Officer Adejobi Olumuyiwa described the viral video being circulated online as fake and baseless.

Adejobi noted that it’s “an attempt to distract us. But we remain resolute and focused.”

He said: “The attention of the Lagos State police command has been drawn to this viral video that some youths staged a protest at Lekki tollgate today 7th Dec 2020. It’s not true. This was a very old video before the tollgate was set ablaze.”

Adejobi added that “Lagos has been calm and it will remain calm. No cause for alarm in Lagos State.”

He, however, urged Lagosians to go about their businesses without fear.