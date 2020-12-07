By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the duo of Precious Chukwu, 22 and Ujunwa Offiah, 18, for conspiring with one Ifesinachi Blessed, 26, of Coker area Lagos State, to stage a kidnapping case.

They were arrested by operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID of the command.

Command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said the duo are girlfriends to the mastermind, Ifesinachi, who is an UBER driver but presently at large.

“The fleeing suspect, Ifesinachi, has kept Ujunwa at a place and placed calls across to her family that she had been kidnapped. He pretended as a kidnapper and demanded for ransom of N30 million.

“They eventually negotiated, with the help of his other girlfriend, Precious Chukwu, and agreed to pay him N700,000 (seven hundred thousand naira only) before he “released” Ujunwa.

“The police swung into action and later discovered that it was a staged kidnapping, and they were immediately arrested. The commissioner of Police Lagos State has ordered that the feeling suspect be arrested,” Adejobi said.

In a similarly development, Adejobi said the command has continued its fight against cultism in the state as its operatives arrested two (2) suspected cultists at Igbologun Division on 6th December, 2020.

“The suspects are Sheriff Haruna, m, 22, of Snake Island of Lagos State, a member of Eiye Confraternity and Dare Gabriel, m, 26, of same address, a member of Aiye Confraternity.

“The two of them were engaged in supremacy fight before they were arrested by the police. Sheriff was arrested with a locally made pistol,” Adejobi said.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who personally interrogated and paraded the suspects at the command Headquarters today 7th December, 2020, has ordered for thorough investigation into the cases; and that the fleeing members of the gangs be arrested for further police actions,” he added.