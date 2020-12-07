Lagos-Ibadan train service goes commercial

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lagos-Ibadan train service began commercial operation on Monday, at a minimum fare of N3000.

The operators, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) said only one return trip daily would be operated, for now.

The train would leave Ibadan at 8 am for Lagos and leave Lagos for Ibadan at 4 pm.

Each leg of the journey lasts 2 hours 40 minutes.

Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to the president on new media stated that the speed and capacity of the train service would increase with time.

Also, he said the train would move at its maximum speed after the line fencing is completed, as construction works are still ongoing.

Today, the train departed Ibadan at 8:00 am and arrived in Abeokuta at 8:50 am.

It departed Abeokuta and arrived at Ebute Meta around 10:40 am.