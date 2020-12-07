By Abankula

Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja Nigeria’s capital posted another day of high COVID-19 infections, according to data published by NCDC on Sunday night.

According to NCDC, the two states and the capital have had a COVID caseload of 1,327 out of the total 1,698 cases recorded from 1 December till 6 December.

During the period, Lagos posted 563 cases, Abuja 475 and Kaduna 289.

Out of the 318 new cases reported by NCDC to cover the last 24 hours, Lagos led with 104.

Kaduna followed with 59 and Abuja 50.

Altogether, only 13 states reported new infections, that jacked the national total from February to 69, 255.

There was no new death as the death toll remained static at 1180.

The NCDC also disclosed the discharge of 124 patients all over the country, with 60 of them, “being community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.

As of Sunday, 803,621 tests have been carried out.

Also, the active cases, being managed in isolation centres in the 36 states and Abuja stood at 3,301.

Abuja has 923 of the active cases, while Lagos has 509.

Oyo has 334 and Kaduna 292, close to the 289 infections it discovered in the first six days of December.

The NCDC has continued to advise Nigerians to abide by the COVID-19 protocols by frequently washing their hands under running water, observing physical distancing and wearing face masks.

Here is a breakdown of the cases for 6 December:

Lagos-104

Kaduna -59

FCT-50

Rivers-17

Ogun-16

Kano-14

Nasarawa-14

Akwa Ibom-10

Katsina-10

Edo-7

Oyo-5

Sokoto-5

Plateau-4

Taraba-3

69,255 confirmed

64,774 discharged

1,180 deaths