By Usman Aliyu

Kwara State Government said it has taken delivery of 1000 flush toilets from private sector stakeholders in a bid to end open defecation by 2025.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq disclosed on Monday while declaring open a public lecture to mark the 2020 World Toilet Day.

AbdulRazaq, represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rasaq Raji, said the stakeholders’ gesture would help in ending open defecation in the state.

He said the incumbent administration in the state had demonstrated total commitment to ending open defecation with the inauguration of some prototype integrated modern public toilets in 2019.

According to him, the 1000 flush toilets will be located in all local government areas of the state to boost good hygiene.

The governor said: “This event again affords us the opportunity of reviewing our journey on sanitation with a view to strengthening our campaign on global effort to end open defecation by 2025.

“Kwara cannot afford to be left behind in this noble course.

“This administration has demonstrated a total commitment to this goal by completing and inaugurating some prototypes of integrated modern public toilets in 2019.

“We plan to spread this gesture across the local government areas of the state.

“I am glad to announce that our efforts have paid off as private sector stakeholders working to end open defecation are to build 1000 flush toilets in Kwara to support what we are doing.

“We are indeed very grateful to them while pledging to step up our effort to end open defecation in our state and uphold good hygiene.

“We appeal to the good and rich people of Kwara, private business communities and other corporate organisations operating in the state to also donate public toilet facilities to our communities.”

NAN