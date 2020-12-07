Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thanked residents of Imo North for their massive turnout during Saturday’s Imo North senatorial bye-election which resulted in victory for the party.

Consequently, the party dedicated the victory in the Dec. 5, bye-election to the electorate in the senatorial district.

This is contained in a release signed by the director-general of the party’s media centre, Mr Cajetan Duke, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

It described the votes garnered by the party as a demonstration of the people’s confidence in the party and appreciation for the good works of the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led administration.

It added that by ensuring victory for the party in the election, the people of Imo North had affirmed their faith in the campaign promises of the party and expressed commitment to meeting the genuine expectations of the people of the state.

It, however, commended candidates of other political parties for their robust and healthy campaigns while urging them to accept the outcome of the election with every sense of sportsmanship in the best interest of the people.

“We thank the good people of Imo North senatorial district for the confidence bestowed in us and pledge commitment to meeting the genuine expectations of the people.

“We also thank candidates of other political parties for their dogged campaigns and urge them to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship for the overall good of our people,” it read.

It further lauded the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) for conducting a peaceful, transparent, free, fair and most credible election.