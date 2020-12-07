By Muhammad Adam

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has promised that his administration will continue to patronising local contractors in the execution of projects in Adamawa state.

Fintiri made this known during a town hall meeting for citizens’ engagement on 2021 budget in Yola on Monday.

The governor promised to engage communities in projects implementation and monitoring, especially projects cited in their respective areas.

”The 2021 budget has given much attention to human capital development.

”And since we come to power in 2019, almost 98 per cent of the State Universal Basic Education, primary healthcare and rural electrification projects among others were executed by our local contractors.

”I, therefore, urged our people to come forward and register with Cooperate Affairs Commission and participate in contract bidding, as the government is ready to offer them the contracts,” Fintiri said.

He said that the government wanted participation of local contractors in projects so it can strengthen their capacities and improve on human capital development.

He said that one of the cardinal policies of his administration was to allow communities to chose what they wanted the government to provide for them in their localities.

The governor assured the participants that his administration would not relent until common people in the state were emancipated.

” We want to close the gaps between those living in our villages and those in urban areas. Also, we will ensure equal distribution of resources in all the 21 Local Government Areas,” Fintiri said.

He said that the 2021 budget has given much emphasis on youths and women empowerment with a view to improving their livelihood and eradicate poverty.

NAN