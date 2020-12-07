Despite warning by the police and President Muhammadu Buhari, protesters on Monday hit the streets in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

Holding placards, they demanded the release of all detained protesters and unfreezing of their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

After streaming through the streets, the protesters marched to the Osun State House of Assembly and the State Secretariat, Abere.

At the assembly they demanded an audience with the speaker.

They also converged at the Ogo-Oluwa area.

The placards read: “We are not fighting for any political party”, “#End Bad Judiciary in Nigeria”, ” #End fake judicial panel of Inquiry in Osun”, “Unfreeze all the frozen account”, ” We are Nigerian youths” among others.