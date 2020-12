Armed policemen and soldiers were spotted at the Lekki toll plaza, Lagos, on Monday morning, in what appears to be an attempt to forestall another round of #EndSARS protests.

Several motorists noted that the security operatives were deployed around midnight.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to calls on Monday morning, to clarify the reason behind the heavy presence of security operatives at the area.