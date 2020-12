President Muhammadu Buhari sent out a stern warning on Wednesday as some Nigerians threatened to begin a second wave of #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

The warning was conveyed in a statement released via the official Twitter handle for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“@MBuhari today in Abuja warned that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests will be dealt with decisively to ensure peace and stability in the country.”