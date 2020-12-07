Nigerian youths under the aegis of Face of #EndSARS Movement, on Monday, held a protest in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to The Punch, the youths were led by a young man identified as Emmanuel Adebisi.

The protesters reportedly marched through the streets of Osogbo to the Osun State House of Assembly and demanded an audience with the leadership of the Assembly.

The protesters, however, noted that their actions were aimed at demanding good governance and not to destroy properties.