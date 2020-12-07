The late Chadwick Boseman was honoured posthumously at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.

The “Black Panther” actor, who died in August, received the Hero for the Ages award, presented by fellow Marvel stars Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr.

Downey described Boseman as a different and special person.

“There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman. Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there.”

Boseman was only 43 when he died after a private battle with colon cancer.

Although his career was cut short, he left behind an incredible legacy on screen.

He starred in numerous films and played many iconic characters, including Jackie Robinson in the film “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.”

“He brought humanity and truth to the portrayal of people who felt larger than life,” Downey said, “and he did it in a way that honoured their memories.”