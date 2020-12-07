By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor of Ekiti State Dr. Kayode Fayemi has disagreed with Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and others calling on the APC to respect zoning for 2023 Presidency.

The Nigeria ministers have called on the All Progressives Congress to respect the zoning agreement at the formation of the party for the 2023 elections.

Fashola and Amaechi added his voice to the growing contention over the 2023 presidential ticket of the APC, describing the decision as the core of the agreement reached by APC founding fathers, prior to the 2015 elections.

There are various calls for Nigerians to have a president from the Southern part of the country in 2023.

Many from the region have over the years felt marginalized and believe that 2023 is the year for a balance to be achieved in the Nigerian political sphere.

However, Fayemi who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said that he is not an advocate of zoning.

According to the governor, he strongly of the view that excellent Nigerians come from all parts of Nigeria, adding that there is no place where qualified and purpose-driven leaders cannot be found.

Fayemi said though he understands why those who feel marginalized are clamoring for a Southeast Presidency come 2023.

The governor said he also understands that “in a country that is multicultural, multireligious and multiethnic, one of the equilibrating mechanisms is to ensure that those in leadership represent the mosaic that the country is”.

Fayemi who was in charge of the APC primaries in 2014, said there is no reason why candidates from all parts of Nigeria will not partake in the primaries when the stage is set in 2023.