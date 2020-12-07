About 191,000 job applicants are being tested today by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to fill 9,460 vacancies in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Yakmut Alhassan Saleh, said the computer-based exam is taking place simultaneously in 126 centres across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“All over the country, we have almost 190,000 candidates out of which 113,000 are Civil Defence, and 78,000 for Immigration.

“The examination is broken into three phases; we have the one for graduates and HND, NCE and OND and the third one for secondary school (leavers).”

The examination, according to him, was being conducted by JAMB to ensure transparency and avoid rancour and confusion that trailed a similar exercise a few years ago.

“We need to go through a transparent method of a recruitment exercise and it has to start from the word go”, Yakmut said.

“This is just one component of the exercise, after this, we go into physical and medical as well as psychometric exercise.”

He said the Interior ministry collaborated with JAMB to ensure that every candidate is given a fair opportunity to prove that he has the merit and requirement that we need.

“Immediately we get the results, we will shortlist for physical and medical checkups before 15 December (2020), IPP and capturing will commence, and they will now go for six months training for specialisation.”

“In both organisations, we are recruiting 9,460. 5,000 for civil defence and 4,460 for immigration,” Yakmut said.