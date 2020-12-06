By Taiwo Okanlawon

A video that has gone viral shows some voters fighting over at one of the polling units in Epe, one of the areas where the Lagos East senatorial bye-election took place.

The incident occurred at R.C.M Primary School in Epe Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the group of voters were given some money to share among themselves after the election.

Tokunbo Abiru was declared the winner in the bye-election after garnering a total of 89,204 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi who got a total of 11,257 votes.