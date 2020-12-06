By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom/Umuahia

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has ordered the immediate suspension of his Chief of Staff, Dr Anthony Agbazuere.

The suspension followed the circulation of a video, in which Agbazuere, right in his office, plastered Naira notes on visiting Prophet Chukwuemeke Odumeje.

The video leaked online today, with commenters actually suggesting that Ikpeazu should throw out Agbazuere for bringing Abia government into disrepute.

A statement issued on Sunday in Umuahia by Mr Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, said the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Alozie Odoemelam, would perform Agbazuere’s duties till further notice.

Agbazuere was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor on Nov. 5, 2019.

Watch the Video that led to Agbazuere’s suspension: