By Abankula

Dr Anthony Agbazuere, Chief of Staff to Abia Governor, has been the target of public outrage after a video emerged showing him spraying Naira in his office on Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

Some of the commenters even suggested he should be sacked by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu appointed Agbazuere in November last year.

Before the appointment he was the General Manager of the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest and Safety Scheme, ASPIMS.

He was also a former Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the Nigeria Labor Congress, a former elected Executive Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA and a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

He holds a Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate Degrees in Law.

Nigerians are now questioning whether Ikpeazu has made the right choice after the embarrassing video, leaked into social media.

E.J. Enwagboso, who shared the video wrote: “The position of the Chief of Staff to the Governor should come with a high moral behavior that drives leadership interactions.

“If I were to be the Governor of Abia state, Dr. A.B.C. Agbazuere would have lost this position the minute I see this video.

“As a Governor, there must be a culture of ethical behaviors for every politically appointed person. The Governor must set that tone.

“You cannot be dancing, and spraying money for the cameras in your office. That’s a bad reflection on the office of the Governor of Abia state.

“It shows a ridiculous level of being flippant in the corridors of power.

This is a disrespectful attitude to Abians. He should be relieved of his post. The sack should be a Christmas gift to Abia state”.

The criticism has triggered others criticisms.

Buchy Yogba, who shared Enwagboso’s views wrote:

“They are all joking at the Govt house Umuahia. They are casually running the state anyhow they like. No pressure, no commitment, no sense of urgency.

“Money is circulating only among the few political class while larger number of the society struggle daily for economic survival”.

Another Nigerian, Deji Taiye, simple commented: What a shame!

Philip CKO joined in the knocking game:

“Dear Abians, I hope you get to sleep well after seeing this.!

“I will be reminded of the – ” Coconut Coconut breaking Head theory” while they justify this disrespect to both the office and abians in general.

“It’s up to yo”u.”

Odumeje, the object of the money spraying styles himself as a prophet.

He is the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra state.