U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has contracted COVID-19.

Trump tweeted Giuliani’s status on Sunday.

The former mayor is the arrow head of various specious theories about the 3 November election being rife with conspiracy and fraud.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,” Trump posted.

Giuliani, 76 years old, became infected with the disease weeks after his son, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive.

Andrew works as a special assistant to Trump.

Trump is said to be paying Giuliani $20,000 a day for all his appearances in court, to upturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.