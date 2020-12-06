By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian stand-up comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile popularly known as Seyi Law and wife, Ebere, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Seyi Law announced the good news while posting cute family/pregnancy photos on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He wrote ”Are you still asking of Mummy Tiwa? Well, now you know. She waited through it and a very pretty little girl is Tiwaloluwa’s sister. God deserves all our praise.”

PM NEWS notes that in 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Tiwaloluwa Chidera Aviella.

See more photos below