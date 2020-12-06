Michael Adeshina

Mo Bimpe, with real name Oyebade Adebimpe, won the award for the Best Actress in a leading role – Yoruba category- at the 2020 BON Awards on Sunday.

The actress won the same award in 2019 but achieved that in 2020 for the role she played in the movie titled Agbelebu Jade (JADE’S CROSS)

The black beauty defeated Bukunmi Oluwashina, Nkechi Blessing, King Flakie, and Abisola Adebayo.

The elated actress, however, took to her social media page to thank the award organizers and her fans.

“A wise one once said “it’s easy to get to the top, but harder to stay at the top”, this hits differently today as I proudly announce my win at the 2020 BON Awards as the best actress in a leading role for JADE’S CROSS, this comes as a huge honor considering the amount of quality talent in the same category;

“Winning this again, just as we did last year is a testament to consistency and hard work, and one thing is certain, we’re just starting.

“Special thanks to everyone who worked on the JADE’S CROSS set, we’re all winners.

“There’s no stopping us now… Thank you bon!,” Mo Bimpe stated.

Best of Nollywood Awards (stylized as BON Awards) is an annual film event presented by Best of Nollywood Magazine honouring outstanding achievement in the Nigerian Movie Industry.