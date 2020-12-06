By Agency Reporter

Maria Godwin Akwaji has run away with the Obudu State constituency seat of Cross River, winning with a landslide in the bye-election.

Maria of the Peoples Democratic Party, succeeds her husband Godwin Akwaji, who died in June, due to COVID-19 complications.

Akwaji was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abel Ezeoha, said Akwaji won with a landslide victory of 32, 166 votes.

Her closest opponent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Godwin Agbor Adaje garnered 3, 546 votes.

Maria graduated from University of Calabar.

She is the CEO of Geesmajes Interiors, which does the business of interior designs.

She becomes the second woman in Cross River, in the last two years, to replace her husband in the Assembly.

In December 2018, Stella Nkoro, also of the PDP, was elected to represent Ikom II constituency, to replace her husband Simon, who died in August of the same year.