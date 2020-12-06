Tunisian Magistrates have extended their strike by an additional five days until an agreement is reached with government.

The Association of Tunisian Magistrates (AMT) announced the decision at the weekend.

It said the strike will not called off until an agreement is reached with government over issues in the judiciary.

The AMT blamed the strike extension to the lack of clarity in the government’s vision for a solution to the serious unprecedented crisis.

The Magistrates also called on the Tunisian Prime Minister to find a definite solution to this crisis by signing an agreement.

The AMT said the agreement would save the judiciary from collapse and lay the essential foundations for independent justice and the dignity of magistrates.

The Association affirmed its support for the legitimate demands of judges and also reform of the justice system.