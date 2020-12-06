As part of Federal Government’s efforts to reposition the National economy and protect the States against recession, the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) will pay a two-day working visit to Lagos State from Tuesday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

The Committee, which will be led by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, will monitor major projects of the State Government as captured in the 71 Resolutions of the National Economic Council, covering major thematic areas, including; Agriculture, Infrastructure, Solid Minerals, Investment, Industrialisation, Empowerment, Revenue Generation, among other areas.

A statement issued by the Lagos State Resilience Office, Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget said that the National Economic Council (NEC) at a special retreat held between 21st and 22nd March, 2016, adopted a 71-point Resolution covering seven major thematic areas to be adopted by States to enhance rapid and sustainable economic growth in response to the economic downturn in the country.

The statement explained that the National Economic Council in its efforts to ensure successful implementation of the 71 resolutions, set up two committees; the Implementation Steering Committee (ISC), chaired by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Implementation Monitoring Committee, chaired by the Honourable Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba.

Noting that the implementation Monitoring Committee embarked on Phase 1 of the monitoring exercise, which covered about 27 States of the Federation in 2017, the statement revealed that the report was subsequently submitted and adopted by the National Economic Council in 2017.

“In order to chart a way forward for the commencement of the 2nd phase of projects monitoring across the States by IMC, the E- template was sent to all Commissioners of Economic Planning & Budgets. They are expected to populate with their choice projects in their States in line with 71 resolutions set by the National Economic Council to achieve strong and sustainable economic growth in the respective States of the Federation,” the statement said.

The visiting team, comprising representatives of the National Economic Council (NEC), Office of the Vice President and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, will monitor projects executed in Lagos while their reports are to be presented to the National Economic Council in February 2021 for consideration and further action.