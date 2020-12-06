Lagos State Government at the weekend said it was concerned that many retirees struggled to launch business ventures with little or no success.

Head of Service, HoS, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said this while declaring open the maiden edition of a 2-Day training and sensitization programme being organized by the Post Service Department, Public Service Office, Office of the Head of Service for retired civil servants held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja.

According to him, over the years, it had been observed with great concern how many retirees struggle to launch business ventures with little or no success stories which sometimes resulted in emotional and mental stress.

He assured all the public servants of the state government’s commitment to ensuring that life was meaningful to them after retirement.

“It is against this backdrop that the State Government thought it wise to introduce this bespoke learning event to ensure that Retirees are schooled in the art of running successful profit-making Enterprises,” he stated.

He added that the theme for this year’s event, which is “A start-up guide for a retiring/retired Public Servant,” was not only apt but also critical and germane to ensure economic and social relief for retirees, saying that as senior citizens who had worked tirelessly to sustain Lagos State as a Centre of Excellence, they deserved the best after retirement.

The HoS, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Samson Ajibade, reiterated that the objectives of the programme included creating a mindset change in retirees, exposure to opportunities available in farming, SMEs, export, empowerment of retirees with competencies and innovative skills, mentoring, reduction of physical and emotional stress and ultimately, eradication of poverty.

He emphasized that the training programme would bring about broad base awareness and appreciation of business opportunities that abounded in the environment while being equipped with the requisite skills needed for take-off for all the retires.

He, thereby, commended the demonstrated commitment of the leadership of the Post Service Department to educate and retrain the retirees for the 2-day training programme, just as he expressed his gratitude to all the facilitators and the retirees alike for honouring the invitation.

Earlier, the Director, Post Service Department, Mrs Bukola Durodola, commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for granting the approval in anticipation to an insightful and impactful training programme geared toward improving the socio-economic development of our retirees and Lagos State as a whole.

She reiterated that the training programme was to enlighten all the retirees on how to manage whatever business they engaged effectively and to make impact and be impactful.

She, thereby, urged all the retirees not to relent in engaging themselves in all sorts of community services within their respective localities, just as she assured them of the continuous monitoring of their wellbeing.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Adedeji Olabamiji, who was trained in soap making and germicide, appreciated the Lagos State Government, for having the interest of all the retirees at heart, saying that what he was trained for would be impactful in his life.

He added that he was overwhelmed for being empowered with the necessary materials and other equipment to start the production and processing of what he was taught at the 2-day training programme.