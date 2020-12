The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru has been declared the winner in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state on Saturday.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s announcement, Abiru garnered a total of 89,204 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi who got a total of 11,257 votes.

Abiru won in all the five local government areas in the senatorial district.

Details later….