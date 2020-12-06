Nollywood actress Joke Silva, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo and other celebrities have condoled with their colleague Dakore Egbuson-Akande over the death of her father-in-law Harry Akande.

Dakore shared a heartbroken emoji picture on Instagram on Saturday.

Akande died of COVID-19 complications at 77 in Lagos, but his family cited a brief illness in a statement signed by his son Olumide Akande.

Joke Silva commented on her post saying, “My condolences, God comfort you all.

“May his soul rest in peace, love and light to and the fam Dax,” Rita wrote.

Uche wrote, “My condolences to you and your family D.”

Mo Abudu also commented, “May he rest in perfect peace.”

Akande was the Agba Oye of Ibadanland until his death.