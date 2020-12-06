Ibrahim Yekini retained the award for the BEST Yoruba Actor of the Year at the BON AWARD 2020 on Sunday.

The actor, known as Itele, beats Jide Awobona, Lateef Adedimeji, Akin Kolapo, Joseph Momodu, and Funso Adeolu to win the award for the second time in a row.

He won the award for the leading role he played in the movie titled Lucifer.

In an appreciation message, titled “WE BROUGHT IT HOME AGAIN. BEST ACTOR OF THE YEAR, BON AWARD 2020,” Yekini thanked his fans for their support.

He said: “My growth story has been one of the grace of God and love from fans. While God has been merciful and He has blessed the works of my hand, He has also blessed me with wonderful fans and lovers around the world who have shown me love all the way.

“For the second time in a row, I have been named BEST ACTOR at the BON Awards and this has been made possible by God and you, my fans.

“I ask that you continue with me, as I grow and become even better than you have always know. We did it last year 2019, we have done it this year 2020, let’s continue to do even greater things.

“I love you all!”