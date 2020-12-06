The All Progressives Congress (APC) has retained the Imo North Senate seat in the bye-election at the weekend.

According to the returning officer, Hakeem Adigun, APC scored 36, 811 votes, while Emmanuel Okewulonu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 31, 903 votes.

But the claimant of the seat will not be known, until a court of law made the declaration between Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and businessman Sir Frank Ibezim.

Prof. Francis Ezeonu, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Imo state, said a candidate was not returned as the winner of the election because of several court orders for and against Araraume and Ibezim.

The APC had declared Ibezim its candidate, following its primary.

But a Federal High Court sacked ibezim and made Araraume the candidate.

Ibezim then appealed to the Court of Appeal in Owerri, which restored him to the ballot.

The seat became vacant following the death on 18 December 2019 of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.