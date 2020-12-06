By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian music manager, politician and entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin has revealed that having his four children saved him from committing suicide.

He spoke about his emotional state and how having children from different mothers affected his lifestyle.

”4 children received in my 34 years on earth. You can abuse me and call me all sorts of names because I had them from four beautiful and brilliant women.

”I might not have the best relationship with some of them, marriage crashed with one, this doesn’t make me a bad person.

”Many have had abortions, had several boyfriends or girlfriends you Don’t know about. You know mine because I’m a public figure. This might be my own battle, what battle are you fighting or struggling with in private? Just always pray to God.

”I would have since taken my life if I didn’t have these children. When you talk to Ariella at 15 months, she loves food and when you don’t give her, she warns you. Very beautiful to watch her do that.

”Zaneta is a power ranger, she doesn’t like food like her daddy.

”Jayden is a Daddy’s boy, he doesn’t like leaving when he comes to visit, he calls me by my name ”Ubi” but when he needs something, he says ”daddy”.

”Shiloh beautiful bow legs and cute eyes will get you addicted. This and many more I enjoy from fatherhood.

Ubi also prayed for all his babymamas despite their differences.