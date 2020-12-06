By Jennifer Okundia

Vlogger, author of “On Becoming,” CEO TM Luxury and media personality Toke Makinwa, took to Twitter to express her opinion on maintaining an accent.

The Radio girl and show host stated that having a British accent isn’t for the faint hearted, as she tried sustaining it, but had to revert back to her native.

See her post here:

“To have a British accent is not for the faint hearted, I forgot and let the idanre in me out. 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏

