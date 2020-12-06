Amaka Ndoma-Egba: burial rites begin

A night of tributes will be held today in Abuja, as burial rites begin for late Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of Senator Victor Ndoma Egba.

The night of tributes, according to Professor Rowland Ndoma-Egba will be held at Myra Event Centre,Plot 135, Mustapha Bello Street, Guzape, Abuja, from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

The event will be followed on Tuesday in Abuja with a requiem mass at Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja.

Mr Victor Ndoma-Egba and his late wife, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba.

Funeral mass is scheduled for December 12 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Akparabong, Ikom in Cross River State from 10.00 am.

Amaka died in a ghastly road accident on 20 November on Ore-Akure road on her way to a social engagement in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Four other persons died in the crash.