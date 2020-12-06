A night of tributes will be held today in Abuja, as burial rites begin for late Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of Senator Victor Ndoma Egba.

The night of tributes, according to Professor Rowland Ndoma-Egba will be held at Myra Event Centre,Plot 135, Mustapha Bello Street, Guzape, Abuja, from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

The event will be followed on Tuesday in Abuja with a requiem mass at Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja.

Funeral mass is scheduled for December 12 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Akparabong, Ikom in Cross River State from 10.00 am.

Amaka died in a ghastly road accident on 20 November on Ore-Akure road on her way to a social engagement in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Four other persons died in the crash.