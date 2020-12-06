Egyptian lady identified as Nesma Galal, in November 2020, described Femi Fani-Kayode as “All my stars my everything in my life”.

Fani-Kayode responded with the word “My Hatun”, an honorific word for women, equivalent to the English term “My lady.”

However, the love story has ended as Nesma returned to social media today to announce her split from the former Nigerian Aviation minister.

In a post captured from her Instagram page, Nesma described Fani-Kayode as a “hallucinogenic man, traitorous, and a liar.”

The lady added that the former Nigerian minister is mentally ill and not worthy to be her husband.

“I left this man forever because he did not deserve to be a husband. Because he’s a hallucinogenic man, traitorous, and a liar.

“He begged my mother to come back to him again, but it’s impossible to come back to him.

“And I did block him from Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp and have all the conversations that prove that he’s begging me and my mother to come back, but I refused forever.

“This is a traitorous man. He’s mentally ill, I swear,” Nesma wrote on her Instagram page.

However, Fani-Kayode is yet to reply to the attack from Nesma as he responded to the love message a few weeks ago.