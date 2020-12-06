By Auwalu Birninkudu/Ayinde Olaide

The All Progressives Congress retained the Dass Constituency House of Assembly seat in Bauchi, in the bye-election held Saturday.

The APC candidate won by 12,299 votes, edging out the PDP rival who collected

11,062 votes.

The seat became vacant upon the death of the holder Musa Baraza who was killed on Aug. 13, by gunmen.

Battle for the seat was also the first test of strength between former Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Governor Bala Mohammed.

Dogara who represents Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa in the House of Representatives crossed over to the APC a few months ago, after breaking with Bala of the PDP.

But according to the returns from the election, the APC held the seat.

INEC returning officer Prof. Ahmed Mohammed of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, the returning officer, announced the results in Dass on Sunday.

He said that the candidate of APC polled 12,299 while Lawal Wundi of PDP scored 11,062 votes.

Total number of registered voters across the 10 existing electoral wards in the area was 58,112, while the electoral officers accredited 24,546 for the polls.

He said further that the number of total votes cast was 24,376 and total number of valid votes was 24,020 with rejected votes of 356.

He commended the security agencies and all stakeholders who participated before, during and after the elections for their maturity and understanding.

Six registered political parties apart from the APC and PDP took part in the election.

The other parties are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Young Progressives Party (YPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).