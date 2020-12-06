Nigerian disc jockey DJ Obi, joins forces with singer-songwriter and actress Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, in his new single “Happy Dance.”
The song was produced by Benie Macaulay, and it is DJ Obi’s first single for 2020.
