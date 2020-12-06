Nollywood actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande is heartbroken after losing her father-in-law Harry Akande to COVID-19 complications.

Akande died of COVID-19 complications at 77 in Lagos, but his family cited a brief illness in a statement signed by his son Olumide Akande.

“In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

“Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents,” the message reads in parts.

Reacting to his death, Olumide’s wife and popular Nollywood actress posted heartbreak emojis on her Instagram page.

Dakore and Olumide got married in 2011 after so much media speculation about their relationship.

The couple are blessed with two daughters.