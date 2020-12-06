By Abankula

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has detailed some of its bitter experience encountered today on the field as it conducted 15 bye-elections spread across 11 states.

Although the commission said the elections generally went smoothly, it shared some unforgettable experiences.

In one embarrassing instance in Lagos state, some people demanded money from election officials before they could perform their duties.

It also reported cases of staff who were assaulted, on duty, card readers destroyed and ballot papers and boxes snatched.

“These acts continue to reflect poorly on our country and denude the spirited efforts of the Commission to improve the electoral process under very difficult circumstances”, the commission said in a statement by Festus Okoye.

Okoye is a National Commissioner and chairman Information and voter Education Committee of the Commision.

According to Okoye, the bye-elections involved nine State House of Assembly seats and six Senatorial seats.

‘The results of all the House of Assembly seats have been declared, except for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State.

“Also, the results of four Senatorial seats have been successfully declared and the Commission hopes that the results of the other Senatorial seats would be declared soon.

“As has become the practice of the Commission, the results of the elections will be available on the Commission’s website during the week.

“Although the elections went generally well, the Commission regrets that some unscrupulous persons are still bent on disrupting the processes.

“In some areas, staff of the Commission were assaulted and materials destroyed, while in others there was resistance to the use of the Smart Card Readers.

“In yet other areas, Commission staff were prevented from deploying altogether.

‘In fact, in one area in Lagos State, some people demanded for money from INEC staff before they would be allowed to deploy.

“Sadly, a number of the Commission’s staff were assaulted during the bye-elections.

“The Commission commiserates with them.

“The Commission also wishes to extend deep condolences to the families of the six policemen who lost their lives when the boat in which they were escorting election staff and materials capsized in Bayelsa State.

“One consequence of the lingering problem of election disruption manifested in the declaration of the bye-election for Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State inconclusive