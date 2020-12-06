President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed excitement over the results of the bye-elections that held in many states on Saturday.

Buhari’s All Progressives Congress gained more seats more than the rival Peoples Democratic Party.

The APC won in Bauchi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Imo. It however lost the two seats at stake in Cross River.

However, some of the elections have not been called. The contest for Bakura House of Assembly seat in Zamfara was inconclusive.

Also, ballot tallying was yet to be concluded for two senate seats in Bayelsa.

President Buhari was happy about the development, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant on Media.

“Results coming from the states of the long list of bye-elections show definitely that our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

“We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

“Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

“We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance”.

“While congratulating the successful candidates, President Muhammadu Buhari in particular, is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories”, the statement concluded.