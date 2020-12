The Police Command in Bayelsa has announced the recovery of bodies of the six policemen who went missing after a boat mishap in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred on Dec. 4 when one of the speed boats conveying 11police personnel from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma.

Five of the police personnel were rescued immediately, while six others were missing.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, confirmed the incident on Sunday in Yenagoa.

He said that the bodies of the missing police personnel, recovered by a combined team of officers from the Marine Department of the command and local divers, had been deposited in one of the morgues in the state.

Butswat, who expressed the command’s condolences with the families of the deceased said that an investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the mishap.