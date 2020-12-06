By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Olafemi Saheed has been announced winner of the Kosofe State ii constituency bye election.

The APC candidate had 12, 434 votes defeating his closest rival, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sikiru Alebiosu who had 2,008 votes.

The election result was announced by Professor Iyiola Oni, from the department of geography, University of Lagos (UNILAG), the returning officer for Kosofe State ii constituency.

The House of Assembly bye-election in Kosofe State ii constituency became necessary after the death of former House of Assembly member, Tunde Buraimoh. The deceased formerly represented the constituency and unfortunately died of COVID-19 in July.

The total number of vote cast at the election was 15, 124 as 361 were rejected. 15,133 voters were accredited for the election out of 280,251 registered voters.