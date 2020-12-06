By Ibrahim Kado/Yola

A political marriage is in the works in Adamawa State between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Both parties are serious about the affair as they met in Yola on Sunday to thrash out some relationship issues as they prepare for the 2023 general elections in the state.

Both parties went into the 2019 election separately, with Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako, flying the flag of the ADC in the gubernatorial election.

The PDP candidate beat both the APC incumbent and Nyako.

Both parties learnt some useful lessons, hence talks of merger.

Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the APC-ADC merger is for the best interest of Adamawa people.

Ribadu, a stalwart of the APC, stated this during his visit on Sunday to the ADC secretariat in Yola.

Ribadu urged stakeholders of the ADC to forget whatever happened in the past and forge ahead for the best interests of people in the state.

“APC is your origin, you are entitled to take what belong to you, we are here for justice and fairness not for abuse of rights.

“Today we are here to urge you to be patient and forge ahead for the development of the state through our own party,” he said.

Mr Mijinyawa Kugama, State Chairman, ADC, said the members agreed to join the APC struggle, but all what they wanted were justice and fairness.

“We are coming back, but you should keep in mind that we want justice and fairness for the development of the party and state in general.

“And we are urging you not to repeat the previous mistakes,” he said.

Sen. Abdul-Aziz Nyako thanked Ribadu for the respect shown to the party and understanding of the previous mistakes.

He said there were different categories of people from states down to the grassroots, hence the need for the APC in the state to be ready in shouldering their responsibilities and ensuring justice.